Monmouth visits Elon after Simpkins’ 21-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (5-14, 3-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-6, 4-2 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -9.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays Monmouth after TJ Simpkins scored 21 points in Elon’s 79-77 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Phoenix are 7-0 on their home court. Elon leads the CAA with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Sherry averaging 6.1.

The Hawks are 3-3 in CAA play. Monmouth ranks sixth in the CAA with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jack Collins averaging 2.0.

Elon’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 67.6 points per game, 0.5 more than the 67.1 Elon gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Dorn is averaging 15.4 points for the Phoenix. Simpkins is averaging 16.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Abdi Bashir Jr. is scoring 21.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Hawks. Madison Durr is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.