Monmouth visits Campbell after Boone’s 21-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (10-9, 5-3 CAA) at Campbell Camels (10-9, 3-4 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts Monmouth after Gianni Boone scored 21 points in Campbell’s 75-70 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Camels are 8-0 in home games. Campbell is third in the CAA scoring 62.7 points while shooting 40.0% from the field.

The Hawks are 5-3 against CAA opponents. Monmouth ranks fifth in the CAA with 12.6 assists per game led by Damaris Rodriguez averaging 3.9.

Campbell’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.8 per game Campbell allows.

The Camels and Hawks square off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audrey Fuller is averaging 3.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Camels. Courtney Dahlquist is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaye Haynes averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 24.4% from beyond the arc. Rodriguez is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 65.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.