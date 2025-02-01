Monmouth plays Delaware following Durr’s 40-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-11, 4-5 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (6-16, 4-5 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces Delaware after Madison Durr scored 40 points in Monmouth’s 104-97 overtime victory against the Drexel Dragons.

The Hawks are 4-1 on their home court. Monmouth is sixth in the CAA with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jack Collins averaging 2.0.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 4-5 against CAA opponents. Delaware is fourth in the CAA scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

Monmouth is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Monmouth allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durr is averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

John Camden is shooting 48.4% and averaging 17.0 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Niels Lane is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

