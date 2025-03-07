Monmouth hosts Elon following Exanor’s 29-point outing

Elon Phoenix (14-14, 8-9 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (15-13, 10-7 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth plays Elon after Taisha Exanor scored 29 points in Monmouth’s 82-56 win over the Towson Tigers.

The Hawks are 10-3 in home games. Monmouth is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Phoenix are 8-9 in conference games. Elon has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Monmouth’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Elon allows. Elon averages 58.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 63.0 Monmouth allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaris Rodriguez is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hawks. Exanor is averaging 17.2 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games.

Maraja Pass is averaging 4.3 points for the Phoenix. Raven Preston is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 53.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.