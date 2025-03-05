Monmouth faces Towson, seeks 5th straight home win

Towson Tigers (9-18, 7-9 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (14-13, 9-7 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts Towson aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Hawks have gone 9-3 at home. Monmouth gives up 63.3 points and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Tigers are 7-9 against CAA opponents. Towson has a 1-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Monmouth makes 41.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Towson has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Towson averages 59.0 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 63.3 Monmouth gives up to opponents.

The Hawks and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaris Rodriguez is averaging 14.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Hawks. Taisha Exanor is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

India Johnston is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.1 points. Anasia Staton is averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 60.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 57.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.