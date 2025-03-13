Monmouth faces Hampton in CAA Tournament

Hampton Pirates (8-22, 4-15 CAA) vs. Monmouth Hawks (15-14, 10-8 CAA)

Washington; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth and Hampton meet in the CAA Tournament.

The Hawks’ record in CAA play is 10-8, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference play. Monmouth is ninth in the CAA with 11.7 assists per game led by Damaris Rodriguez averaging 3.5.

The Pirates are 4-15 against CAA teams. Hampton is 5-3 in one-possession games.

Monmouth is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Monmouth allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 62-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 16. Taisha Exanor led the Hawks with 18 points, and Tyra Kennedy led the Pirates with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Exanor is averaging 13.3 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Rodriguez is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Le’Asia Foreman is averaging 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Pirates. Jasha Clinton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.