Monegro leads Valparaiso against Belmont after 22-point game

Belmont Bruins (17-8, 9-5 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-15, 3-11 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -4; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Belmont after Jefferson Monegro scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 74-56 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Beacons have gone 8-6 in home games. Valparaiso is sixth in the MVC scoring 75.4 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Bruins are 9-5 in conference games. Belmont ranks third in the MVC shooting 38.8% from 3-point range.

Valparaiso is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Belmont allows to opponents. Belmont averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Valparaiso allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Schwieger is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Beacons. All Wright is averaging 16.5 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Pierre is averaging 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bruins. Carter Whitt is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 1-9, averaging 69.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

