Mitchell leads No. 9 Marquette against No. 25 UConn after 22-point outing

UConn Huskies (15-6, 7-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (18-3, 9-1 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Marquette faces No. 25 UConn after Stevie Mitchell scored 22 points in Marquette’s 78-69 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Golden Eagles are 11-1 on their home court. Marquette is third in the Big East with 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Kameron Jones averaging 11.1.

The Huskies are 7-3 in conference play. UConn averages 19.1 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by Hassan Diarra with 6.4.

Marquette makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). UConn has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Huskies face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 18.9 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games.

Solomon Ball is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 14.6 points. Alex Karaban is shooting 41.4% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.