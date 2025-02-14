Mitchell leads No. 21 Missouri against Georgia after 25-point game

Missouri Tigers (18-6, 7-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-9, 4-8 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Missouri visits Georgia after Mark Mitchell scored 25 points in Missouri’s 82-58 victory against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Bulldogs are 13-2 on their home court. Georgia has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 7-4 against SEC opponents. Missouri ranks second in the SEC shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

Georgia’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Missouri allows. Missouri has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is shooting 54.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Josh Gray is averaging three points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Caleb Grill is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.