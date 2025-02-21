Mitchell leads No. 15 Missouri against Arkansas after 31-point showing

Missouri Tigers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (15-11, 4-9 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Missouri visits Arkansas after Mark Mitchell scored 31 points in Missouri’s 110-98 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Razorbacks are 10-4 on their home court. Arkansas is eighth in the SEC with 14.5 assists per game led by D.J. Wagner averaging 3.5.

The Tigers are 9-4 against SEC opponents. Missouri ranks ninth in the SEC giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Arkansas’ average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adou Thiero is averaging 15.9 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Razorbacks. Johnell Davis is averaging 13.1 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points for the Tigers. Caleb Grill is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.