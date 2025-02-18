Mitchell and the No. 15 Missouri Tigers host conference foe No. 4 Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (21-4, 10-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (19-6, 8-4 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Mitchell and No. 15 Missouri host Mark Sears and No. 4 Alabama in SEC play Wednesday.

The Tigers have gone 16-1 at home. Missouri has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Crimson Tide are 10-2 in SEC play. Alabama is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Missouri scores 82.6 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 79.1 Alabama gives up. Alabama has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide meet Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamar Bates is shooting 49.8% and averaging 13.3 points for the Tigers. Caleb Grill is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sears is shooting 39.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 89.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.