Mitchell and George Mason host Davidson

George Mason Patriots (23-3, 13-2 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-11, 10-4 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces Davidson after Nekhu Mitchell scored 20 points in George Mason’s 76-66 victory against the UMass Minutewomen.

The Wildcats have gone 9-3 in home games. Davidson scores 64.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Patriots are 13-2 in conference games. George Mason ranks second in the A-10 shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Davidson averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game George Mason gives up. George Mason has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The Wildcats and Patriots match up Thursday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlise Dunn is scoring 11.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

Kennedy Harris is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Patriots. Zahirah Walton is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 58.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Patriots: 10-0, averaging 73.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.