Missouri visits Ole Miss after Deans’ 22-point game

Missouri Tigers (13-15, 2-11 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (17-8, 8-5 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on Missouri after Kirsten Deans scored 22 points in Ole Miss’ 80-71 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Rebels have gone 10-3 in home games. Ole Miss is 16-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 2-11 in SEC play. Missouri has a 7-14 record against opponents over .500.

Ole Miss makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Missouri averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Ole Miss allows.

The Rebels and Tigers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Scott is scoring 12.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Rebels. Starr Jacobs is averaging 12.2 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games.

Laniah Randle is averaging 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Grace Slaughter is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.