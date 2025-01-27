Missouri Tigers face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on 6-game skid

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-5, 3-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (11-10, 0-6 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri looks to stop its six-game skid when the Tigers play Mississippi State.

The Tigers have gone 9-4 at home. Missouri averages 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-4 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State ranks fourth in the SEC with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Madina Okot averaging 9.1.

Missouri makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Mississippi State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.0 per game Missouri gives up.

The Tigers and Bulldogs face off Monday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.0 points for the Tigers. Ashton Judd is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Eniya Russell is averaging 13.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Jerkaila Jordan is averaging 16.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

