Missouri State takes on Valparaiso following Daniels’ 23-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (8-15, 5-8 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (19-5, 11-2 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Valparaiso after Kyrah Daniels scored 23 points in Missouri State’s 83-48 win over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bears have gone 11-0 in home games. Missouri State is 16-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Beacons have gone 5-8 against MVC opponents.

Missouri State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The Bears and Beacons match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lacy Stokes is averaging 12.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bears. Daniels is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Leah Earnest is averaging 17.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Beacons. Nevaeh Jackson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 56.4 points, 25.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.