Missouri State hosts Valparaiso after Daniels’ 23-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (8-15, 5-8 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (19-5, 11-2 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Valparaiso after Kyrah Daniels scored 23 points in Missouri State’s 83-48 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bears are 11-0 in home games. Missouri State scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Beacons are 5-8 in MVC play. Valparaiso allows 67.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.7 points per game.

Missouri State averages 73.4 points, 5.7 more per game than the 67.7 Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 62.0 points per game, 0.7 more than the 61.3 Missouri State gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lacy Stokes is shooting 45.2% and averaging 12.1 points for the Bears. Daniels is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Leah Earnest is averaging 17.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Beacons. Nevaeh Jackson is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 56.4 points, 25.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.