Missouri State hosts Murray State following Wood’s 29-point game

Murray State Racers (11-11, 5-6 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (7-15, 0-11 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on Missouri State after Jacobi Wood scored 29 points in Murray State’s 78-74 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bears have gone 5-5 at home. Missouri State is ninth in the MVC with 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Michael Osei-Bonsu averaging 9.1.

The Racers are 5-6 in conference games. Murray State is eighth in the MVC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Ellington averaging 1.9.

Missouri State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State averages 74.5 points per game, 2.0 more than the 72.5 Missouri State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is averaging 15.2 points for the Bears. Vincent Brady II is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Wood is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Racers. Terence Harcum is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 0-10, averaging 62.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.