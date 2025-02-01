Missouri State hosts Murray State after Wood’s 29-point game

Murray State Racers (11-11, 5-6 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (7-15, 0-11 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -2.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Missouri State after Jacobi Wood scored 29 points in Murray State’s 78-74 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bears have gone 5-5 at home. Missouri State is 4-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Racers are 5-6 against MVC opponents. Murray State is fifth in the MVC allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

Missouri State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State averages 74.5 points per game, 2.0 more than the 72.5 Missouri State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Osei-Bonsu is averaging 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bears. Vincent Brady II is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Wood is averaging 13.6 points and five assists for the Racers. Terence Harcum is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 0-10, averaging 62.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

