Missouri State hosts Evansville after Comer’s 23-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (9-16, 6-8 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (8-17, 1-13 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Missouri State after Tayshawn Comer scored 23 points in Evansville’s 80-74 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Bears are 6-6 in home games. Missouri State averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 4-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Purple Aces are 6-8 against MVC opponents. Evansville allows 70.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

Missouri State averages 69.4 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 70.6 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Missouri State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is averaging 15 points for the Bears. Michael Osei-Bonsu is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cameron Haffner averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Comer is averaging 19.3 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 1-9, averaging 66.3 points, 24.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.