Missouri State Bears play in MVC Tournament against the UIC Flames

UIC Flames (14-16, 11-10 MVC) vs. Missouri State Bears (24-7, 16-4 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State and UIC play in the MVC Tournament.

The Bears are 16-4 against MVC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Missouri State is third in the MVC in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Kaemyn Bekemeier leads the Bears with 5.9 boards.

The Flames’ record in MVC games is 11-10. UIC is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Missouri State averages 73.0 points, 9.4 more per game than the 63.6 UIC allows. UIC averages 66.7 points per game, 4.4 more than the 62.3 Missouri State allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season. UIC won the last matchup 69-62 on Dec. 29. Makiyah Williams scored 15 to help lead UIC to the victory, and Lacy Stokes scored 21 points for Missouri State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrah Daniels averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Stokes is averaging 13.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Krystyna Ellew averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Keke Rimmer is shooting 51.8% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.