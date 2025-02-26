Missouri State Bears face the Belmont Bruins on 3-game slide

Belmont Bruins (19-10, 11-7 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-20, 2-16 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State comes into the matchup against Belmont as losers of three in a row.

The Bears are 7-7 in home games. Missouri State has a 0-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bruins have gone 11-7 against MVC opponents. Belmont is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Missouri State scores 68.8 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 78.8 Belmont allows. Belmont averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Missouri State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is averaging 14 points for the Bears. Michael Osei-Bonsu is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Lundblade is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 11.9 points. Jonathan Pierre is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bruins: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.