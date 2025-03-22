Missouri State and Minnesota play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Minnesota Golden Gophers (21-11, 8-11 Big Ten) at Missouri State Bears (26-8, 17-5 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears have gone 17-5 against MVC opponents, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. Missouri State ranks third in the MVC in rebounding averaging 35.4 rebounds. Sarah Linthacum leads the Bears with 6.2 boards.

The Golden Gophers are 8-11 in Big Ten play. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophie Hart averaging 2.7.

Missouri State scores 73.9 points, 13.0 more per game than the 60.9 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lacy Stokes is averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Bears. Kaemyn Bekemeier is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Grocholski is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Annika Stewart is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.