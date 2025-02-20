Missouri hosts No. 14 Kentucky following Amoore’s 21-point outing

Kentucky Wildcats (20-4, 9-3 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-14, 2-10 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kentucky takes on Missouri after Georgia Amoore scored 21 points in Kentucky’s 84-55 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 10-7 in home games. Missouri scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Wildcats are 9-3 in SEC play. Kentucky averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 15.8 points per game.

Missouri makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (35.4%). Kentucky scores 11.3 more points per game (77.1) than Missouri gives up (65.8).

The Tigers and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Averi Kroenke is averaging 2.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Tigers. Grace Slaughter is averaging 17.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games.

Amoore is averaging 19 points and 7.2 assists for the Wildcats. Dazia Lawrence is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

