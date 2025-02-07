Mississippi Valley State visits Jackson State after Tate’s 20-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-19, 1-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-16, 6-3 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits Jackson State after Arthur Tate scored 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 79-76 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 in home games. Jackson State ranks fifth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 32.1 rebounds. Romelle Mansel leads the Tigers with 6.9 boards.

The Delta Devils are 1-8 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State is 0-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

Jackson State averages 68.2 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 82.0 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 54.1 points per game, 25.9 fewer points than the 80.0 Jackson State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mansel is averaging 9.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 17.3 points, four assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Tate is shooting 42.6% and averaging 11.3 points for the Delta Devils. Jair Horton is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 57.1 points, 25.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.