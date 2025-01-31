Mississippi Valley State plays UAPB on 15-game road slide

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-19, 0-8 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-17, 0-7 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits UAPB looking to break its 15-game road skid.

The Golden Lions have gone 3-3 in home games. UAPB has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Delta Devils are 0-8 in conference play. Mississippi Valley State allows 82.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 29.2 points per game.

UAPB scores 74.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 82.2 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.4 percentage points lower than UAPB has given up to its opponents (48.9%).

The Golden Lions and Delta Devils meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Moore is shooting 39.6% and averaging 11.4 points for the Golden Lions. Caleb Jones is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Donovan Sanders is averaging 8.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Delta Devils. Arthur Tate is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 76.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 54.0 points, 24.9 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.