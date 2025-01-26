Mississippi Valley State plays Southern following Maxey’s 20-point performance

Southern Jaguars (7-12, 5-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-16, 1-6 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts Southern after D’Yanna Maxey scored 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 69-62 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Delta Devils are 2-3 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars have gone 5-1 against SWAC opponents. Southern averages 12.5 assists per game to lead the SWAC, paced by Dakiyah Sanders with 2.9.

Mississippi Valley State scores 57.5 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 64.4 Southern allows. Southern’s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

The Delta Devils and Jaguars match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeda Murphy is averaging 5.7 points for the Delta Devils. Sh’Diamond McKnight is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Aniya Gourdine is averaging 11.4 points and 2.4 steals for the Jaguars. Soniyah Reed is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 53.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 30.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 13.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

