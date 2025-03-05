Mississippi Valley State plays Alcorn State, looks to stop home skid

Alcorn State Braves (9-20, 9-7 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-26, 1-15 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State is looking to end its seven-game home slide with a win against Alcorn State.

The Delta Devils have gone 2-7 at home. Mississippi Valley State is 1-11 against opponents over .500.

The Braves are 9-7 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has given up to its opponents (49.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Arthur Tate is scoring 9.5 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Delta Devils. Jair Horton is averaging 7.2 points over the past 10 games.

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is shooting 36.3% and averaging 11.2 points for the Braves. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 53.6 points, 25.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

