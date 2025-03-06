Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils take on the Alcorn State Braves on 7-game losing streak

Alcorn State Braves (9-20, 9-7 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-26, 1-15 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -18.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State enters the matchup with Alcorn State after losing seven straight games.

The Delta Devils are 2-7 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State allows 81.7 points and has been outscored by 28.2 points per game.

The Braves have gone 9-7 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State allows 72.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.8 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State scores 53.5 points per game, 19.3 fewer points than the 72.8 Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Mississippi Valley State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arthur Tate is averaging 9.5 points for the Delta Devils. Jair Horton is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games.

Keionte Cornelius averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Marcus Tankersley is shooting 49.5% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 53.6 points, 25.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.