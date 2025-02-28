Mississippi Valley State and UAPB square off in conference showdown

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-23, 2-13 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-25, 1-14 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Mississippi Valley State and UAPB will play on Saturday.

The Delta Devils have gone 2-6 at home. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Lions are 2-13 in SWAC play. UAPB ranks sixth in the SWAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Doctor Bradley averaging 7.7.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 5.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game UAPB allows. UAPB averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 9.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Arthur Tate is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games.

Dante Sawyer is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Zach Reinhart is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 53.1 points, 25.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.