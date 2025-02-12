Mississippi State visits Pierre and Vanderbilt

Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 4-7 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (18-6, 5-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt faces Mississippi State after Khamil Pierre scored 26 points in Vanderbilt’s 87-66 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Commodores are 12-2 in home games. Vanderbilt averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 17-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 4-7 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is eighth in the SEC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Madina Okot averaging 3.5.

Vanderbilt’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The Commodores and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Oliver is averaging 3.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Commodores. Mikayla Blakes is averaging 22.1 points and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Jerkaila Jordan is averaging 16.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs. Eniya Russell is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.