Mississippi State Bulldogs play in SEC Tournament against the LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers (14-17, 3-15 SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-11, 8-10 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State takes on LSU in the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 8-10 against SEC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Mississippi State scores 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Tigers’ record in SEC play is 3-15. LSU scores 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Mississippi State averages 79.6 points, 6.6 more per game than the 73.0 LSU gives up. LSU has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Mississippi State won the last meeting 81-69 on March 1. Josh Hubbard scored 30 to help lead Mississippi State to the victory, and Camryn Carter scored 23 points for LSU.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Daimion Collins is shooting 53.7% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.