Mississippi State Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers square off in SEC Tournament

Missouri Tigers (14-17, 3-13 SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10, 7-9 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays in the SEC Tournament against Missouri.

The Bulldogs’ record in SEC games is 7-9, and their record is 13-1 in non-conference games. Mississippi State scores 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 3-13 in SEC play. Missouri is 7-16 against opponents over .500.

Mississippi State averages 76.1 points, 8.6 more per game than the 67.5 Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 5.7 more points per game (69.0) than Mississippi State allows to opponents (63.3).

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerkaila Jordan is averaging 16 points, 5.8 rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs. Madina Okot is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Slaughter is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Ashton Judd is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.