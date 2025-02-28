Minnesota visits Williams and Nebraska

Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-14, 6-11 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-11, 7-10 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Minnesota after Brice Williams scored 26 points in Nebraska’s 49-46 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Cornhuskers have gone 10-4 at home. Nebraska is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Gophers have gone 6-11 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota has a 5-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nebraska’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 68.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 71.2 Nebraska allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Berke Buyuktuncel is averaging 6.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Williams is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dawson Garcia is averaging 19.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.