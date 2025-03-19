Minnesota visits Toledo after Grocholski’s 21-point outing

Minnesota Golden Gophers (20-11, 8-11 Big Ten) at Toledo Rockets (24-8, 15-6 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Toledo after Grace Grocholski scored 21 points in Minnesota’s 79-65 loss to the Washington Huskies.

Toledo is fifth in the MAC in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Sammi Mikonovwicz paces the Rockets with 6.4 boards.

Minnesota scores 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.

Toledo averages 69.5 points, 8.3 more per game than the 61.2 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 10.2 more points per game (73.5) than Toledo gives up (63.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Khera Goss averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Mikonovwicz is averaging 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Grocholski is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 12.8 points. Amaya Battle is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.