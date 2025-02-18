Minnesota visits Purdue, looks to stop road skid

Minnesota Golden Gophers (19-8, 7-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (9-16, 2-12 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Purdue looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Boilermakers are 8-7 on their home court. Purdue gives up 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.7 points per game.

The Golden Gophers are 7-8 in conference matchups. Minnesota is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Purdue’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The Boilermakers and Golden Gophers face off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destini Lombard is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 10.6 points and 2.1 steals. Rashunda Jones is averaging 10.7 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Amaya Battle is averaging 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.