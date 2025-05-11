Minnesota takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Golden State

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 102-97 on Sunday, led by 36 points from Anthony Edwards. Jimmy Butler led the Warriors with 33.

The Warriors are 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 6-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Timberwolves have gone 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 114.3 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

The Warriors average 113.8 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 109.3 the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.5% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is shooting 42.4% and averaging 9.0 points for the Warriors. Butler is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Edwards is averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 21 points, six rebounds and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 101.7 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 107.7 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (hamstring).

Timberwolves: None listed.

