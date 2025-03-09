Minnesota puts road win streak on the line against Rutgers

Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-16, 7-12 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Rutgers trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Scarlet Knights are 10-4 in home games. Rutgers averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Golden Gophers are 7-12 against conference opponents. Minnesota averages 9.6 turnovers per game and is 8-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Rutgers’ average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Rutgers gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.