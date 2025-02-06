Minessale leads St. Thomas against South Dakota State after 23-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (18-6, 8-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (15-9, 6-3 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces South Dakota State after Nolan Minessale scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 79-62 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Jackrabbits have gone 10-0 in home games. South Dakota State is sixth in college basketball with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Cluff averaging 8.4.

The Tommies are 8-1 in Summit League play. St. Thomas ranks second in the Summit League scoring 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Minessale averaging 7.7.

South Dakota State scores 79.4 points, 5.2 more per game than the 74.2 St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game South Dakota State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Sayler averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Cluff is shooting 59.8% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Miles Barnstable is shooting 43.7% and averaging 14.9 points for the Tommies. Minessale is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 26.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

