Mincy leads Presbyterian against Gardner-Webb after 21-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-18, 5-10 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (13-17, 6-9 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays Gardner-Webb after Kory Mincy scored 21 points in Presbyterian’s 64-59 win against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Blue Hose have gone 7-5 in home games. Presbyterian is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-10 in conference matchups. Gardner-Webb is eighth in the Big South giving up 78.8 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

Presbyterian’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 74.4 points per game, 3.3 more than the 71.1 Presbyterian gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy is averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Hose. Kobe Stewart is averaging 17.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Darryl Simmons II is averaging 17.8 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.