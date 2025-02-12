Milwaukee visits Detroit Mercy after O’Brien’s 25-point outing

Milwaukee Panthers (6-20, 3-12 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-10, 6-8 Horizon)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Milwaukee after Emaia O’Brien scored 25 points in Detroit Mercy’s 72-55 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Titans are 8-3 on their home court. Detroit Mercy has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers are 3-12 in conference games. Milwaukee has a 4-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Detroit Mercy scores 63.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 68.8 Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Detroit Mercy has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).

The Titans and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myonna Hooper is averaging 6.6 points for the Titans. O’Brien is averaging 15.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games.

Kacee Baumhower is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13 points. Anna Lutz is shooting 53.7% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.