Milwaukee visits Cleveland State following overtime win against IU Indianapolis

Milwaukee Panthers (16-8, 9-4 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (17-7, 11-2 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Cleveland State after the Panthers took down the IU Indianapolis Jaguars 84-80 in overtime.

The Vikings have gone 11-2 in home games. Cleveland State averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 9-4 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee is the Horizon League leader with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 7.0.

Cleveland State is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Smith is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Vikings. Dylan Arnett is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Themus Fulks is averaging 15 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Stillwell is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.