Milwaukee puts home win streak on the line against Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-22, 4-15 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (20-10, 13-6 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Detroit Mercy looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Panthers have gone 12-2 at home. Milwaukee is the leader in the Horizon League with 17.4 fast break points.

The Titans are 4-15 against conference opponents. Detroit Mercy is fifth in the Horizon League with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Legend Geeter averaging 1.7.

Milwaukee makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Detroit Mercy has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Detroit Mercy’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Milwaukee has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Themus Fulks is shooting 37.3% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 16.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

