Milwaukee puts home win streak on the line against Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-22, 4-15 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (20-10, 13-6 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -17.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Panthers take on Detroit Mercy.

The Panthers are 12-2 on their home court. Milwaukee is the top team in the Horizon League with 17.4 fast break points.

The Titans are 4-15 in conference play. Detroit Mercy is the Horizon League leader with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Orlando Lovejoy averaging 3.6.

Milwaukee averages 78.6 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 74.7 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 66.8 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 71.9 Milwaukee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Pullian is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. Themus Fulks is averaging 12.4 points and 7.7 assists over the past 10 games.

TJ Nadeau is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 8.6 points. Lovejoy is shooting 46.6% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.