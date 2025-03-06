Milwaukee Panthers square off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in Horizon League Tournament

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-17, 12-9 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (21-10, 14-6 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Oakland play in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Panthers’ record in Horizon League games is 14-6, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference play. Milwaukee ranks second in the Horizon League with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 6.8.

The Golden Grizzlies are 12-9 in Horizon League play. Oakland gives up 71.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Milwaukee makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Oakland has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Oakland averages 70.4 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 71.7 Milwaukee allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Themus Fulks is shooting 39.3% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Allen David Mukeba Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.