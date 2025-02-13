Milwaukee hosts Noel and Wright State

Wright State Raiders (13-13, 7-8 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (16-9, 9-5 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on Milwaukee after Brandon Noel scored 26 points in Wright State’s 91-73 victory over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Panthers are 9-2 in home games. Milwaukee has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Raiders are 7-8 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State is fifth in the Horizon League with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Noel averaging 8.1.

Milwaukee makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Wright State averages 5.2 more points per game (77.0) than Milwaukee gives up (71.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Erik Pratt is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keaton Norris is averaging 8.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Raiders. Noel is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.