Milwaukee hosts IU Indianapolis after Davidson’s 29-point outing

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-19, 6-11 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-21, 4-13 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Milwaukee after Katie Davidson scored 29 points in IU Indianapolis’ 73-68 win over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Panthers have gone 4-8 in home games. Milwaukee ranks sixth in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Jaguars are 6-11 in conference play. IU Indianapolis is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

Milwaukee’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Milwaukee allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Lutz is averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Kacee Baumhower is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Azyah Newson-Cole is averaging 5.9 points for the Jaguars. Davidson is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.