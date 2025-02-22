Miller leads Portland State against Weber State after 28-point game

Portland State Vikings (16-11, 8-6 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-19, 3-11 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Weber State after Terri Miller Jr. scored 28 points in Portland State’s 82-74 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats have gone 4-9 in home games. Weber State has a 3-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Vikings are 8-6 in conference games. Portland State ranks fourth in the Big Sky giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Weber State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Portland State has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaise Threatt is averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylin Henderson is shooting 46.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Vikings. Miller is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.