Miller leads Portland State against Idaho after 25-point game

Portland State Vikings (13-9, 5-4 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (10-13, 5-5 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -1; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Idaho after Terri Miller Jr. scored 25 points in Portland State’s 74-73 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Vandals have gone 6-4 at home. Idaho has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings are 5-4 in Big Sky play. Portland State averages 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Idaho averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Portland State allows. Portland State averages 78.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the 75.0 Idaho gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristian Gonzalez is scoring 11.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Vandals. Jack Payne is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

Tre-Vaughn Minott is averaging 7.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Vikings. Miller is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.