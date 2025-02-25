Miller leads East Carolina against Florida Atlantic after 20-point game

East Carolina Pirates (14-13, 6-9 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-18, 2-13 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces Florida Atlantic after Khia Miller scored 20 points in East Carolina’s 75-73 loss to the North Texas Eagles.

The Owls have gone 6-7 in home games. Florida Atlantic is ninth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Pirates are 6-9 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is third in the AAC allowing 61.6 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Florida Atlantic averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.9 per game East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 62.7 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 66.0 Florida Atlantic gives up.

The Owls and Pirates meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefanie Ingram is averaging 8.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Owls. Mya Perry is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Amiya Joyner is scoring 14.8 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Pirates. Anzhane Hutton is averaging 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 1-9, averaging 56.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.