Miles and North Florida host FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-11, 8-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (13-11, 6-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces FGCU after Jasai Miles scored 22 points in North Florida’s 95-88 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Ospreys are 7-4 in home games. North Florida is the best team in the ASUN with 12.0 fast break points.

The Eagles are 8-3 in conference matchups. FGCU is sixth in the ASUN scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 9.4.

North Florida averages 85.0 points, 15.9 more per game than the 69.1 FGCU gives up. FGCU has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of North Florida have averaged.

The Ospreys and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is scoring 15.5 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Ospreys. Liam Murphy is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

Jevin Muniz is averaging 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists for the Eagles. Dallion Johnson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 85.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.